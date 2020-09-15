UrduPoint.com
AC Visits BHU To Inspect Facilities

Tue 15th September 2020

AC visits BHU to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila Usman Khattar on Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) and inspected the facilities being provided to the people at the unit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila Usman Khattar on Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) and inspected the facilities being provided to the people at the unit.

According to a handout issued here, the AC checked the availability of medicines and the condition of medical equipment installed in the unit.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

