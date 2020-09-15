AC visits BHU to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila Usman Khattar on Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) and inspected the facilities being provided to the people at the unit

According to a handout issued here, the AC checked the availability of medicines and the condition of medical equipment installed in the unit.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.