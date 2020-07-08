UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits BHU To Inspect Facilities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:48 AM

AC visits BHU to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner Kalar Syeda Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHC) Phalaina and carried out inspection of COVID-19 SOPs at the unit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kalar Syeda Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHC) Phalaina and carried out inspection of COVID-19 SOPs at the unit.

According to a handout issued here ,the AC checked the availability of medicines and the condition of medical equipment installed in the unit.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

50 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

2 hours ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.