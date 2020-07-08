AC visits BHU to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner Kalar Syeda Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHC) Phalaina and carried out inspection of COVID-19 SOPs at the unit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kalar Syeda Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHC) Phalaina and carried out inspection of COVID-19 SOPs at the unit.

According to a handout issued here ,the AC checked the availability of medicines and the condition of medical equipment installed in the unit.

He also checked the attendance register of the staff and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.