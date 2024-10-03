AC Visits BISP Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
NOSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammad Naveed Haider here on Thursday visited the Benazir Income Support Programme’s (BISP) center.
The center’s Incharge briefed the AC about the procedure of distributing funds among the people on the occasion.
The AC expressed confidence in the facilities which were being provided to the people at the center, and directed the staff to deal with people in a polite way.
APP/mud/378
