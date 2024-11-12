Open Menu

AC Visits Brick Kilns To Address Pollution Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 08:50 PM

AC visits brick kilns to address pollution issues

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani, accompanied by the Environmental Department, conducted an inspection of over eight brick kilns on the outskirts of the area.

Acting on public complaints, she advised kiln owners to stop burning waste materials in the kilns, which emits harmful gases causing air pollution.

This pollution has been linked to various health issues affecting nearby residents.

The AC instructed kiln owners to relocate their operations outside of city limits to reduce environmental hazards.

He also emphasized that bricks should be sold at government-regulated prices. Non-compliance will lead to legal action to ensure public safety and adherence to environmental standards.

Related Topics

Lead Tando Adam

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

5 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

5 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

5 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

8 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan