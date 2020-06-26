UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Bus, Coaches And Suzuki Stands, Checks Fares, SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:55 PM

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwan Friday visited Suzuki stand and bazaar to ensure implementation of SOPs for prevention of coronavirus

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwan Friday visited Suzuki stand and bazaar to ensure implementation of SOPs for prevention of coronavirus.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana thoroughly monitored the Suzuki stand meant for passengers to different nearby areas and checked the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He also paid a visit to Bazaars and monitored the measures being taken for the implementation of SOPs by the shopkeepers, markets owners and vendors. AC Mujtaba Bharwana inquired from the passengers about the complaints received from the people regarding the fares and issued instructions to the stand management regarding the full implementation of the fares, fixed by the district administration otherwise if charging more, action would be taken against them.

In addition, he visited hotels, barbers, groceries, shops and many other shops. He also met with vendors and citizens and issued instructions on safety measures and SOPs to prevent corona. Citizens are requested to assist the district administration in ensuring implementation of precautionary measures against corona so as to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus.

