AC Visits Bus Stand, Takes Action Against Overcharging
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmed Sher, visited the local bus stand to inspect fares and take action against overcharging, especially in light of Eid-ul-Fitr.
During the visit, the fares of various transport companies were reviewed to protect passengers from overcharging.
The Assistant Commissioner interacted with passengers, examined official fare lists, and strictly instructed transporters to adhere to the government-approved fare structure.
Fines were imposed on vehicles and transport stands found overcharging, and further legal action was directed against violators. He assured passengers that the government is committed to facilitating the public and that the administration is actively working to curb overcharging. He urged citizens to report any instance of overcharging so that strict legal action can be taken against the accused.
Recent Stories
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public Transport disappears from Hazara division despite double fare charges on Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Faithful Muslims offer prayers of Ramazan’s last Friday with zeal in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
ASI arrested for taking bribe from colleagues6 minutes ago
-
AC visits bus stand, takes action against overcharging6 minutes ago
-
Kohat Admin conducts surprise market visits16 minutes ago
-
Authorities launches crackdown on overcharging transporters16 minutes ago
-
Cheque distribution ceremony held at DIGP office Nawabshah26 minutes ago
-
Citizen should take part in tree plantation drive for making it successful: DC Ziarat26 minutes ago
-
FESCO control room for uninterrupted power supply on Eid26 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four meters26 minutes ago
-
Punjab appoints 281 senior registrars, medical officers in teaching hospitals26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring best facilities at PIC: Health minister26 minutes ago