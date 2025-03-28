Open Menu

AC Visits Bus Stand, Takes Action Against Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat, Assistant Commissioner Kharian, Ahmed Sher, visited the local bus stand to inspect fares and take action against overcharging, especially in light of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the visit, the fares of various transport companies were reviewed to protect passengers from overcharging.

The Assistant Commissioner interacted with passengers, examined official fare lists, and strictly instructed transporters to adhere to the government-approved fare structure.

Fines were imposed on vehicles and transport stands found overcharging, and further legal action was directed against violators. He assured passengers that the government is committed to facilitating the public and that the administration is actively working to curb overcharging. He urged citizens to report any instance of overcharging so that strict legal action can be taken against the accused.

