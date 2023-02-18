UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Camp Set Up For Earthquake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar on Saturday visited the camp set up here at Paharpur Adda by the district administration for collecting funds and relief materials for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the district administration was taking solid measures to collect maximum donations and relief items for earthquake victims of the brotherly countries.

He said the earthquake in both countries wreaked havoc on human lives and infrastructures and now it was our duty to help our brethren in this testing time.

He urged the residents to generously give donations for the relief funds so that it could be dispatched soon.

