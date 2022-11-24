AC visits central jail to inspects facilities for inmates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed on Thursday paid a visit to district central jail and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.

Accompanied by jail superintendent, the visiting dignitary was accorded reception by a smartly turned out contingent of Jail on arrival to the central jail.

He visited different barracks and wards and inquired about the facilities being provided to jail inmates.

During the visit which was paid as per directives of the deputy commissioner, the AC also listened to the problems being faced by prisoners and issued the necessary directive for resolving these issues at earliest.

He was also taken round of a dispensary which has been established by Qarshi Foundation and directed the authorities concerned to ensure treatment and healthcare facilities to inmates.

Later, Farhan Ahmed also paid a visit to Government Girls Primary and middle school and checked attendance of staff and facilities.

The AC visited Police Line hospital and inspected facilities being provided to patients.

He also checked availability of medicines and issued necessary directives to the staff concerned regarding relevant matters.