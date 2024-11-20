AC visits 'Children Park' to review construction work

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday visited the children's park to review ongoing construction there.

The park consists of 6 acres.

The assistant commissioner directed to concerned authority to never use substandard material in the construction of the park and to complete the work within the stipulated time.

He said the park would provide opportunities of recreational activities to the people.

