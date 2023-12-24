Open Menu

AC Visits Christmas Bazaars

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Fazal Abbas on Sunday visited special bazaars, established in Faisalabad to provide essential items to the Christian community on subsidized rates on the eve of Christmas.

The AC went to the Sastay Bazaars of Waris Pura, Model Town, etc.

and reviewed availability of essential commodities on subsidized rates.

He also inspected quality of the items and said that no one would be allowed to overcharge the prices in these bazaars.

He said that 9 special bazaars were set up across the district to facilitate the Christian community so that they could enjoy their religious festival of Christmas in a most befitting manner.

