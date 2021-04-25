UrduPoint.com
AC Visits City Areas, Inspects Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

AC visits city areas, inspects Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Anila Fahim accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Farman Ali and Pak Army and FC troops visited different areas of the city and inspected corona standard operating procedures (SoPs) in order to control the rising rate of Corona epidemic.

Chlorine spraying is also being done throughout the city and made announcements through loudspeakers informing the people to fully implement SOPs by ensuring use of masks otherwise legal action will be taken against those who do not use masks.

Assistant Commissioner Anila Fahim strongly urged shopkeepers to keep their businesses completely closed on Fridays and Saturdays apart from medicines and food items shops will be open. The violators of the SOPs will be arrested and legal action will be taken against them.

