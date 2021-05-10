UrduPoint.com
AC Visits City Areas To Implement Lockdown Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

AC visits city areas to implement lockdown restrictions

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Assistant Commissioner Arshad Ibrahim Siddiqui on Monday visited different areas of the city and ensured implementation of lockdown.

SHO Sanghar was also accompanied with him.

Assistant Commissioner get closed shopping centres including Liaqat Market,Saeed Market, Sarafa Bazaar, MA Jinnah Road, NawabShah Road, Mirpurkhas Road and other areas.

Talking to Media AC said that implementation on lockdown was being ensured under which all business and shopping centers will remain closed except shops selling essential items including dairy shops, medical stores, grocery shops and food outlets who were allowed to open with adopting precautionary measures.

More Stories From Pakistan

