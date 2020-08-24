UrduPoint.com
AC Visits City Areas To Review Arrangements For Majalis, Mourning Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:31 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hyderabad city Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab Monday visited different areas to review arrangements for observance of Ashura.

Ibrahim Arbab reviewed arrangements made for "Gul Shah Mehindi" at Mehfil Hussaini and took a round of Tando Agha and inspected security measures for Majalis and mourning processions.

AC also met with religious leaders and office bearers of Anjumans and assured them that district administration would provide complete security to the mourners during Majalis and mourning processions.

The officers of Police and other law enforcement agencies were present during the visit of the Assistant Commissioner.

