AC visits city market for price checking

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf on Thursday paid a visit to the city's market area, Lajpat road, and checked prices of essential items including chicken meat, vegetables and fruits.

The AC City also imposed a fine on a shop for violation of the Pricing Act, said a district administration.

He urged traders and shopkeepers to implement directives to contain the artificial price hike.

Muhammad Ashraf warned that the shops would be sealed if they were found overpricing chicken, fruits, vegetables, and other daily use items.