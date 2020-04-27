(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal on Monday paid a surprise visit City's Bazaar to review prices of vegetables, fruits, meats, milk, flours, and edible items to decrease artificial inflation for provision of facilities to masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal on Monday paid a surprise visit City's Bazaar to review prices of vegetables, fruits, meats, milk, flours, and edible items to decrease artificial inflation for provision of facilities to masses.

AC also fined some shopkeepers over violation of price lists and non-standard of edible items for selling them on people.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said that no one would be allowed to make inflation for their interest and warned the shopkeepers that they should ensure implementation of price lists otherwise strict action would be taken against them when they ignored government price lists.

He said steps would be taken against profiteers and hoarders on daily bases for provision of facilities to common people, saying no compromise would be made on standard of goods and price lists of them.

He said the Price Control Committee team and local Administration personnel were patrolling the City Bazaar in civil uniform in order to control artificial inflation in the area.