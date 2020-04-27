UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits City's Bazaar To Review Price Lists Of Edible Items In Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:41 PM

AC visits City's Bazaar to review price lists of edible items in Kohlu

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal on Monday paid a surprise visit City's Bazaar to review prices of vegetables, fruits, meats, milk, flours, and edible items to decrease artificial inflation for provision of facilities to masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal on Monday paid a surprise visit City's Bazaar to review prices of vegetables, fruits, meats, milk, flours, and edible items to decrease artificial inflation for provision of facilities to masses.

AC also fined some shopkeepers over violation of price lists and non-standard of edible items for selling them on people.

Speaking on the occasion, AC said that no one would be allowed to make inflation for their interest and warned the shopkeepers that they should ensure implementation of price lists otherwise strict action would be taken against them when they ignored government price lists.

He said steps would be taken against profiteers and hoarders on daily bases for provision of facilities to common people, saying no compromise would be made on standard of goods and price lists of them.

He said the Price Control Committee team and local Administration personnel were patrolling the City Bazaar in civil uniform in order to control artificial inflation in the area.

Related Topics

Visit Price Kohlu Government

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

58 minutes ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

Japanese Ambassador calls on Food Security Ministe ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.