AC visits corona vaccine center

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner,Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sindho on Tuesday visited coronavirus vaccination center at District Public school and reviewed arrangements regarding covid-19 vaccine.

During his visit, he checked vaccination process, staff attendance, cleanliness conditions and various other matters,said spokesperson.

The AC inquired senior citizens about the facilities provided at the center by the government.

He urged people to follow corona SOPs strictly during the third wave of covid-19.