AC visits Dhoke Hasu Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner City here on Thursday visited Dhoke Hassu Ramazan Bazaar to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the AC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

The spokesman informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits would be shut down after the imposition of heavy fines.

The stallholders had been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, and the bazaars would be cleaned up on a daily basis, he added.