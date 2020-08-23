UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Ehsaas Centre At Ferozpur Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:00 PM

AC visits Ehsaas Centre at Ferozpur Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha on Sunday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre Al-Aleem Medical Collage Ferozpur Road set up for the distribution of financial assistance to needy persons.

He visited the cash disbursement counters and reviewed the arrangements and payments delivery services. He also inquired the visitors about their financial data.

He reviewed the sitting arrangement, medical camp and drinking water in the centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The AC Model Town said the district administration had made timely arrangements to provide emergency cash assistance to the needy persons. He directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operatingprocedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus. He said the administrationwas utilizing all the potential resources to provide facilitate to the public.

