AC Visits Exam Centers, Recovers Cell Phones
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao paid surprise visits to different examination centers and caught several students using mobile phones during exams.
Talking to Media outside the exam center, she said that the Sindh Government as well as the district administration were making every effort to eliminate malpractices from examination centers.
She said that recovered cell phones were handed over to vigilance committees of the board of Intermediate & Secondary education Sukkur.
AC Rao further said that strict security measures have been taken around all examination centres.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 126,800 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
DOAM expedites work on archeological excavation, documentation of Shah Alla Ditta caves11 minutes ago
-
Pak, Syria edu ministers discuss mutual cooperation in education sector11 minutes ago
-
IIOJK among most dangerous places for journalists in world: Report21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with seven motorcycles21 minutes ago
-
Engr Amir Muqam grieves over loss of lives in GB bus incident21 minutes ago
-
Punjab's municipalities gear up for competition in Suthra Punjab programme21 minutes ago
-
PM hopeful for productive engagement with upcoming Saudi business delegation21 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 2133 kg drugs in 10 operations31 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe World Press Freedom Day with renewed resolve31 minutes ago
-
Five commercial buildings sealed over dengue larvae31 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking emergency steps to relief farmers, introducing Kisan dost package soon: minister31 minutes ago