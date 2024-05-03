AC visits exam centers, recovers cell phones

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao paid surprise visits to different examination centers and caught several students using mobile phones during exams.

Talking to Media outside the exam center, she said that the Sindh Government as well as the district administration were making every effort to eliminate malpractices from examination centers.

She said that recovered cell phones were handed over to vigilance committees of the board of Intermediate & Secondary education Sukkur.

AC Rao further said that strict security measures have been taken around all examination centres.