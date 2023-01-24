UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Flour Sale Points, Petrol Stations

January 24, 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner ll, Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Monday on the complaints of the people visited subsidized flour sale points in Kokal Barseen and imposed heavy fines to shop owners for not keeping the sale and purchase record.

The AC also visited the petrol pumps and wheat flour shops in Main Bazar Havelian and inspected the supply of petrol to the people. She said that we have ensured an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and wheat flour to the masses.

She further said that from today, the companies have started supply of petrol to the petrol pumps on a daily basis, and during a couple of days, the supply chain of petrol would be completely reinstated.

