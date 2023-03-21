UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Free Flour Points

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

AC visits free flour points

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz on Tuesday inspected various free flour points set up in his respective tehsil.

The AC visited flour points set up at old MC office, Lillyani, Moazzamabad and Sial Morh and monitored ID card scanning at the counters and distribution of flour bags.

He said that transparency was the hallmark of the scheme and no compromise would be made in this regard.

He checked the provision of seating for men and women and availability of drinking water at the centers.

He also proposed one more free flour sale point for deserving femaleat Govt Boy's High school at Salim Road.

