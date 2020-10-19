UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool on Monday visited fruits & vegetable Market Sadar and inspected the auction process.

He went to various stalls and checked prices of vegetables and fruits as well as their quantities while reviewing the auction procedure.

He said that auction would be monitored strictly to save the people from inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase the wholesale price.

More Stories From Pakistan

