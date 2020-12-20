UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

AC visits fruit & vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited fruit and vegetable market Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Sunday.

He observed the auction of vegetables and fruits, and also checked quality of items.

He said that auction of fruit and vegetables was being monitored to check prices and directed marketcommittee staff for regular monitoring of the auction.

More Stories From Pakistan

