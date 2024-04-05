AC Visits Fruit & Vegetable Market, Monitored Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao paid a surprise visit to local markets of fruits and vegetables in Sukkur on Friday to monitor the prices and quality of essential items being provided to the people during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.
The AC spent more than two hours in markets to review the prices of essential items being provided to the citizens. She also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily use items.
She checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, and flour at the different shops as well as their quality.
On the occasion, She also fined Rs 9000 to three shopkeepers. She said that instructions have also been issued to the Mukhtiarkar and Assistant Mukhtiarkar that quality essential items should be available to the masses at reasonable rates in the markets.
She directed officials to ensure proper quality and sale of essential items at fixed rates during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and warned that no compromise will be made in this regard.
