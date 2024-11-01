AC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market To Ensure Official Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
NOSHERAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Friday visited the fruit and vegetable market to ensure official rates of the commodities.
He directed the administration to take practical measures to control encroachments and improve the cleanliness system of the market. The AC also imposed fines on the shopkeepers for overcharging.
The members of the market committee and its president were present on the occasion.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hameed Hussain highlights issues of his constituency1 minute ago
-
Seven martyrs, 20 others injured in bomb blast at Mastung1 minute ago
-
PM departs for Pakistan after winding up a two-day Qatar visit11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker inquires heath of President Asif Zardari11 minutes ago
-
NA refers Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to committee for review11 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 3 drug peddlers11 minutes ago
-
4 reports of Standing Committees presented in Senate21 minutes ago
-
Acting Chairman Senate condemns Mastung bomb blast31 minutes ago
-
Ayaz condemns bomb blast near school in Mastung31 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024 laid in Senate41 minutes ago
-
A 38-member delegation from Rahma Model School visits Parliament House41 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication needs public support, awareness: specialist's appeal41 minutes ago