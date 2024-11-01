Open Menu

AC Visits Fruit, Vegetable Market To Ensure Official Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

AC visits fruit, vegetable market to ensure official prices

NOSHERAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Friday visited the fruit and vegetable market to ensure official rates of the commodities.

He directed the administration to take practical measures to control encroachments and improve the cleanliness system of the market. The AC also imposed fines on the shopkeepers for overcharging.

The members of the market committee and its president were present on the occasion.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Gujranwala Market

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

13 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

13 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

13 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

14 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

14 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

14 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

14 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan