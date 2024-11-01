AC visits fruit, vegetable market to ensure official prices

NOSHERAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Friday visited the fruit and vegetable market to ensure official rates of the commodities.

He directed the administration to take practical measures to control encroachments and improve the cleanliness system of the market. The AC also imposed fines on the shopkeepers for overcharging.

The members of the market committee and its president were present on the occasion.

APP/mud/378