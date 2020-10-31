UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Gaama Stadium, Inspected Clubs, Boxing Academy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:06 PM

AC visits Gaama Stadium, inspected clubs, Boxing Academy

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Committee Shahida Parveen Jaamro on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Gamaa Stadium.

According to details She inspected all clubs established in the stadium including Boxing academy and inquired problems faced by stadium Administration.

General Secretary divisional boxing association Muhammad Saleem Balouch, Deputy Coordinator District Boxing association Mirpurkhas Ghous Muhammad Pathan and other Boxers speaking on the occasion said that Gamaa stadium was only stadium in district where 7 various club have been set up for sports activities but deprived of cleanliness and proper lighting system in grounds.

Boxers requested Assistant Commissioner to ensure cutting of grass weeds and carry out dog hunt drive so that players could continue sports activities smoothly. They demanded for hiring a watchman at night to ensure safety for players and daily walkers. Speaking on the occasion the Assistant Commissioner said that visit gaama stadium aiming to inquire problems faced by stadium and issue directives for resolving at earliest. Assistant Commissioner assured stadium administration for resolving their genuine problems. Among others Coach Munawar baloch. Amjad Baloch, Boxers Rozi khan, Hussain Malik, Nouman Abro,Sadam Hussain, Advocate Hassan Siyal and others were present.

