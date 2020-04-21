AC visits ghee, flour mills to inspect safety measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking effective measures to implement officially prescribed preventive measures against spread of coronavirus.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Director Industry Arifullah Khan visited ghee and flour mills and inspected preventive measures against the contagion.

Representatives of the units briefed about the safety steps they had taken for protection of the staff.

They said that protective gear comprising masks, gloves, sanitizers had been provided to the employees besides conducting disinfectant sprays on the premises to curb spread of coronavirus.