AC Visits Govt Sardar Begum Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

AC visits Govt Sardar Begum hospital

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Govt Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital and reviewed the available medical facilities in the hospital.

She also inquired the patients about medical treatment being provided to them in the hospital.

The AC also visited Darul Amaan and inquired the inmates about their problems and assured them of their solution.

Later, the AC visited the Sahulat Bazaar established at Jinnah Stadium and reviewed the prices and quality of vegetables, fruits, flour and sugar.

More Stories From Pakistan

