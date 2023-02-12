AC visits govt schools, health centers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Darra Adam Khel, Ashrafuddin Chitrali Sunday on Sunday paid a visit to public schools, health centers and inspected the ongoing construction work in Chapar and Kohiwal.

Naib Tahsildar Darra was also accompanied by him. He checked the school building and other areas in order to provide maximum facilities to the students. He also went through the attendance register and school records of the teachers.

During their visit, the team also inspected staff attendance during basic health check-up and also checked medicine records and expiry and instructed the staff to make public service their motto.

After issuing necessary instructions to the health staff regarding the further improvement of public services and facilities, he also inspected the ongoing construction work on Girls' Primary School and said that there will be no compromise on quality and quantity.

While issuing instructions to the contractor, he ordered to complete the required work on time so that the teaching and learning process could not interrupted.