AC visits healthcare centers to inspect facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday visited several healthcare centers here at Paharpur tehsil, and inspected the facilities being provided to public there.

According to the district administration, on directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, AC visited these centers to ensure quality healthcare facilities for citizens at their doorstep.

During the visit, the AC checked attendance of staff besides taking stock of medicines and vaccines stock and inquired about relevant matters from the staff on duty.

He directed the relevant staff to ensure their presence on a daily basis to provide best healthcare facilities to people as part of the district administration's efforts to extend relief to people.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Daraban Tehsil visited several Patwar Khana in Tehsil and instructed the revenue officials to take pragmatic measures for resolving problems of citizens at the earliest.

He said that district administration was making all out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.