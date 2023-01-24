UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Healthcare Centers To Inspect Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

AC visits healthcare centers to inspect facilities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aneeq Anwar on Tuesday visited several healthcare centers here at Paharpur tehsil, and inspected the facilities being provided to public there.

According to the district administration, on directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, AC visited these centers to ensure quality healthcare facilities for citizens at their doorstep.

During the visit, the AC checked attendance of staff besides taking stock of medicines and vaccines stock and inquired about relevant matters from the staff on duty.

He directed the relevant staff to ensure their presence on a daily basis to provide best healthcare facilities to people as part of the district administration's efforts to extend relief to people.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Daraban Tehsil visited several Patwar Khana in Tehsil and instructed the revenue officials to take pragmatic measures for resolving problems of citizens at the earliest.

He said that district administration was making all out efforts to ensure efficient service delivery and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Related Topics

Visit All From Best

Recent Stories

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

40 minutes ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

53 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamme ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohammed Ahmed Al Ansari

56 minutes ago
 President issues resolution to appoint members of ..

President issues resolution to appoint members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

56 minutes ago
 World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.