AC visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amna Tarar on Wednesday visited Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre and inspected its various sections.

She met children affected with Thalassaemia disease and also asked them about the facilities being provided at the centre.

In-charge Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza and other members of executive committee were also present. The assistant commissioner said that blood donation is a great virtue which would be rewarded in world and hereafter by Allah Almighty.

Citizens should donate blood to save lives of thalassaemia patients, she urged.