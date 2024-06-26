AC Visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia Centre
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amna Tarar on Wednesday visited Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre and inspected its various sections.
She met children affected with Thalassaemia disease and also asked them about the facilities being provided at the centre.
In-charge Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassaemia centre Ghulam Mustafa Mirza and other members of executive committee were also present. The assistant commissioner said that blood donation is a great virtue which would be rewarded in world and hereafter by Allah Almighty.
Citizens should donate blood to save lives of thalassaemia patients, she urged.
