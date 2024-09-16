Open Menu

AC Visits Hospital To Inspect Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM

AC visits hospital to inspect facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao visited the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical Hospital Sukkur inspected medical facilities being provided to patients.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, briefed her on various wards, including the ICU, children ward, general wards, and surgery.

She also inspected cleanliness and instructed that immediate measures be taken to enhance the hospital's services and to utilize all available resources for patient convenience.

She emphasized ensuring the provision of medicines to patients and recommended introducing a modern system for addressing complaints.

She stressed the need for improving treatment services.

Related Topics

Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan