AC Visits Hospital To Inspect Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur, Sobia Falak Rao visited the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical Hospital Sukkur inspected medical facilities being provided to patients.
Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, briefed her on various wards, including the ICU, children ward, general wards, and surgery.
She also inspected cleanliness and instructed that immediate measures be taken to enhance the hospital's services and to utilize all available resources for patient convenience.
She emphasized ensuring the provision of medicines to patients and recommended introducing a modern system for addressing complaints.
She stressed the need for improving treatment services.
