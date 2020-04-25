AC visits Jalala, Shergarh, inspects measures to ensure lock down

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Takht Bhai, Aneela Faheem Saturday visited Jalala and Shergarh Bazar and inspected measures taken by the distinct administration to ensure lock down

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Takht Bhai, Aneela Faheem Saturday visited Jalala and Shergarh Bazar and inspected measures taken by the distinct administration to ensure lock down.

She visited various markets of the areas and closed shops that were opened.

He also warned strict actions against those found guilty of defying order of district administration regarding complete lock down.

She also urged people to maintain social distancing and cooperate with government to control the corona pandemic.