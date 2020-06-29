UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Kohal, Mirpur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

AC visits Kohal, Mirpur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) ::On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana Monday visited Kohal and Mirpur area affected by corona and monitored the steps being taken as precautionary measures.

The purpose of the visit is to review the implementation of SOPs in the affected areas of corona so that precautionary measures could be taken to prevent further growth of corona.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue, Assistant Commissioners Under-Training and prominent local police officers were also present.

Citizens were requested to take precautionary measures against coronavirus by using of masks, glovers, keeping social distancing and avoid unnecessarily visit to the bazaars and the areas with more than five persons.

