AC Visits Land Record Centre

Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:11 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta, Rabia Siyal Tuesday visited the Land Record Center and reviewed the performance of the staff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kahuta, Rabia Siyal Tuesday visited the Land Record Center and reviewed the performance of the staff.

She inspected the land record and visited various sections of the centre and also reviewed the token system of the center.

AC inquired the staff about problems being faced at the centre.

She also seek feedback from visiting persons about facilities being provided at the centre and directed them to solve people's problem on priority basis without any discrimination.

More Stories From Pakistan

