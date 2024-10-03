AC visits Loralai public library

Assistant Commissioner Loralai Ajmal Khan Mandukhel on Thursday paid a detailed visit to the public library, meeting with staff and students

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Loralai Ajmal Khan Mandukhel on Thursday paid a detailed visit to the public library, meeting with staff and students.

During the visit, Mandukhel emphasized the importance of resolving library issues promptly, enabling visitors to study without hindrance and harnessing the power of books for progress.

He also pledged to tackle library problems with urgency, ensuring a conducive study environment.

He promised that the district administration will strive to provide more books, and measures will be taken to facilitate easy access to all types of books, supporting book lovers and students alike.

