Open Menu

AC Visits Loralai Public Library

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:43 PM

AC visits Loralai public library

Assistant Commissioner Loralai Ajmal Khan Mandukhel on Thursday paid a detailed visit to the public library, meeting with staff and students

LORALAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Loralai Ajmal Khan Mandukhel on Thursday paid a detailed visit to the public library, meeting with staff and students. 

During the visit, Mandukhel emphasized the importance of resolving library issues promptly, enabling visitors to study without hindrance and harnessing the power of books for progress.

He also pledged to tackle library problems with urgency, ensuring a conducive study environment.

He promised that the district administration will strive to provide more books, and measures will be taken to facilitate easy access to all types of books, supporting book lovers and students alike.

APP/myd/378

Related Topics

Visit Progress Loralai All Love

Recent Stories

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in ..

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian

5 minutes ago
 Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

5 minutes ago
 Government paved country on path of development: B ..

Government paved country on path of development: Barrister Zafarullah

2 minutes ago
 IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contemp ..

IHC issues notice to lawyer for absence in contempt case

2 minutes ago
 Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham return ..

Solanke handed England recall as Bellingham returns

2 minutes ago
 Road safety workshop held for school students

Road safety workshop held for school students

2 minutes ago
PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political d ..

PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political designs: Vawda

5 minutes ago
 Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

34 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

34 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

34 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

34 minutes ago
 NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan