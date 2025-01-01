AC visits Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mach Barrister Arsalan Khan paid a surprise visit to Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mach Barrister Arsalan Khan paid a surprise visit to Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items on Wednesday.

He also checked cleansing of hotels, the weight of bread rolls and the rates of various food items.

while talking to media, AC said that no one is allowed for selling substandard food items.

He said that there would be no forgiveness for shortfalls in measurements and weights saying that he is taking measures to provide facilities to people in the area.

He said that in view of the complaints received against doctors, He would soon conduct a detailed visit along with the District Drug Inspector and the Balochistan Food Authority to improve the quality of food items in the market.