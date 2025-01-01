Open Menu

AC Visits Mach Bazaar To Ensure Quality Of Edible Items

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

AC visits Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mach Barrister Arsalan Khan paid a surprise visit to Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mach Barrister Arsalan Khan paid a surprise visit to Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items on Wednesday.

He also checked cleansing of hotels, the weight of bread rolls and the rates of various food items.

while talking to media, AC said that no one is allowed for selling substandard food items.

He said that there would be no forgiveness for shortfalls in measurements and weights saying that he is taking measures to provide facilities to people in the area.

He said that in view of the complaints received against doctors, He would soon conduct a detailed visit along with the District Drug Inspector and the Balochistan Food Authority to improve the quality of food items in the market.

Related Topics

Balochistan Visit Market Media Weight

Recent Stories

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility

2 minutes ago
 Timely completion of ongoing development projects ..

Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..

2 minutes ago
 DC listen complaints of citizens at public facilit ..

DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate suga ..

Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry

2 minutes ago
 Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winn ..

Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via ..

Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine

10 minutes ago
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Pr ..

KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II

10 minutes ago
 DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio e ..

DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication

2 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

30 minutes ago
 RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th ..

Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..

2 minutes ago
 Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves ..

Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan