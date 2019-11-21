AC visits market, warns shopkeepers against overcharging

The district administration is taking serious measures to ensure quality edible items at affordable prices for the masses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to ensure quality edible items at affordable prices for the masses.

As part of such efforts, on the directive of deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Taimergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan visited fruit and vegetable market and checked prices of various items.

He also personally monitored auction process of variety of commodities and prepared a price list for retailers.

He asked shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places and sell items at prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against profiteers.