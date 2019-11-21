UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Market, Warns Shopkeepers Against Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:57 AM

AC visits market, warns shopkeepers against overcharging

The district administration is taking serious measures to ensure quality edible items at affordable prices for the masses

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to ensure quality edible items at affordable prices for the masses.

As part of such efforts, on the directive of deputy commissioner Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Taimergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan visited fruit and vegetable market and checked prices of various items.

He also personally monitored auction process of variety of commodities and prepared a price list for retailers.

He asked shopkeepers to display price list at prominent places and sell items at prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against profiteers.

Related Topics

Price Market

Recent Stories

Online fundraiser for bushfire-hit koalas tops Aus ..

4 minutes ago

NAB produces Khawaja brothers before accountabilit ..

19 minutes ago

US Mulls Withdrawing Armed Forces Brigade If South ..

21 minutes ago

N. Korea, Russia agree to strengthen cooperation a ..

21 minutes ago

N. Korea says leader Kim will not attend upcoming ..

21 minutes ago

Google to Tighten Rules of Political Advertising o ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.