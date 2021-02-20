UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Markets, Reviews Prices

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:51 PM

AC visits markets, reviews prices

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kaleem Yousaf and AC Kot Radha Kishan, Qasim Mehboob on Saturday during a crackdown in the district, imposed fine of Rs 19,000 on profiteers.

In the light of the special instruction of the Deputy Commissioner, the AC visited the city to review the availability of price lists and rates of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, Kashmir departmental store was fined Rs 5,000 and Jeddah departmental store Rs 10,000 for not displaying the government price lists.

Moreover, AC Kot Radha Kishan, while visiting the open markets, imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on various shopkeepers for over charging.

More Stories From Pakistan

