AC visits markets, reviews prices

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kaleem Yousaf and AC Kot Radha Kishan, Qasim Mehboob on Saturday during a crackdown in the district, imposed fine of Rs 19,000 on profiteers.

In the light of the special instruction of the Deputy Commissioner, the AC visited the city to review the availability of price lists and rates of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, Kashmir departmental store was fined Rs 5,000 and Jeddah departmental store Rs 10,000 for not displaying the government price lists.

Moreover, AC Kot Radha Kishan, while visiting the open markets, imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on various shopkeepers for over charging.