AC visits markets, to check price violations, polythene bags, dengue SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed, in a major crackdown on price violations, and unauthorized use of polythene bags, dengue SOPs, and vehicles, inspected here various areas of Secretariat Subdivision, on Monday.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, AC Saeed visited various markets and malls to ensure that shopkeepers were selling essential items at government-fixed prices, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He also checked the use of unauthorized polythene bags and overall hygiene in the markets. Violators were fined and warned as per the law.

AC Saeed also visited different sites, including marble factories, workshops, tyre shops, nurseries, and junkyards, to ensure adherence to dengue SOPs.

He also inspected dengue larvae in residential areas and took measures where dengue patients were found.

In addition, AC Aneel Saeed inspected vehicles for tinted glass, fancy number plates, and unauthorized parking. While multiple vehicles were identified and violation forms were pasted for suspension of registration.

The crackdown by the AC Secretariat is a welcome step in the fight against price violations, and unauthorized use of polythene bags, dengue SOPs, and vehicles.

It is hoped that the drive will help to improve the overall situation in Islamabad and make the city a better place for everyone.