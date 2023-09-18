Open Menu

AC Visits Markets, To Check Price Violations, Polythene Bags, Dengue SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 08:54 PM

AC visits markets, to check price violations, polythene bags, dengue SOPs

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed, in a major crackdown on price violations, and unauthorized use of polythene bags, dengue SOPs, and vehicles, inspected here various areas of Secretariat Subdivision, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed, in a major crackdown on price violations, and unauthorized use of polythene bags, dengue SOPs, and vehicles, inspected here various areas of Secretariat Subdivision, on Monday.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, AC Saeed visited various markets and malls to ensure that shopkeepers were selling essential items at government-fixed prices, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He also checked the use of unauthorized polythene bags and overall hygiene in the markets. Violators were fined and warned as per the law.

AC Saeed also visited different sites, including marble factories, workshops, tyre shops, nurseries, and junkyards, to ensure adherence to dengue SOPs.

He also inspected dengue larvae in residential areas and took measures where dengue patients were found.

In addition, AC Aneel Saeed inspected vehicles for tinted glass, fancy number plates, and unauthorized parking. While multiple vehicles were identified and violation forms were pasted for suspension of registration.

The crackdown by the AC Secretariat is a welcome step in the fight against price violations, and unauthorized use of polythene bags, dengue SOPs, and vehicles.

It is hoped that the drive will help to improve the overall situation in Islamabad and make the city a better place for everyone.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Vehicles Price Market

Recent Stories

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Ko ..

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Kohat

4 minutes ago
 Body recovered from flood water

Body recovered from flood water

4 minutes ago
 Spain call up majority of Women's World Cup winner ..

Spain call up majority of Women's World Cup winners, not Hermoso

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football G ..

Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football Ground in Malir

10 minutes ago
 Police held three alleged culprits including rapis ..

Police held three alleged culprits including rapists

10 minutes ago
 Seminar on sustainable waste management held

Seminar on sustainable waste management held

7 minutes ago
IHC summons Ali Wazir's investigation officer

IHC summons Ali Wazir's investigation officer

7 minutes ago
 US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal ..

US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal

7 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

7 minutes ago
 Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult ..

Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult decisions'

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling i ..

Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling into open sewer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan