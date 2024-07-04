AC visits markets to ensure official rate of naan, roti

NOSHERAWAEKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammed Naveed Haider here on Thursday visited various markets to ensure government’s rate of naan and roti.

The AC check the prices on the direction of the deputy commissioner, Gujranwala.

The assistant commissioner imposed fine on ‘Rana hotel’ for less weight of roti.

He also inspected various petrol pumps in the city to check quantity and quality of fuel and fined thousands of rupee to the petrol outlets for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

APP/mud