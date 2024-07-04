AC Visits Markets To Ensure Official Rate Of Naan, Roti
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 02:50 PM
NOSHERAWAEKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammed Naveed Haider here on Thursday visited various markets to ensure government’s rate of naan and roti.
The AC check the prices on the direction of the deputy commissioner, Gujranwala.
The assistant commissioner imposed fine on ‘Rana hotel’ for less weight of roti.
He also inspected various petrol pumps in the city to check quantity and quality of fuel and fined thousands of rupee to the petrol outlets for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
APP/mud
Recent Stories
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, DIG pay visit to Muharram processions routes; inspect security situation2 minutes ago
-
Multan admin upgrades processions' routes, ensures peace12 minutes ago
-
Gilani felicitates people, Congress on American Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother19 minutes ago
-
Deputy speaker KP assembly visits THQ Hospital at Booni Upper Chitral22 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
Divisional peace committee discusses Muharram security22 minutes ago
-
PESCO feeder forced to resume supply: spokesman42 minutes ago
-
FANSA Pakistan represents at Global Sanitation Summit in Kathmandu42 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns communal and militarized Amarnath Yatra in IIOJK42 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Expressway signal-free project to be completed by August 1452 minutes ago
-
5 dead, 11 injured as van plunged into ravine at Chappar road Haripur52 minutes ago