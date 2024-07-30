AC visits markets to ensure official rates

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, the Assistant Commissioner Lachi on Tuesday visited Shakardara Bazaar and other markets to ensure official prices, quality of vegetables, fruits and other items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, the Assistant Commissioner Lachi on Tuesday visited Shakardara Bazaar and other markets to ensure official prices, quality of vegetables, fruits and other items.

Various petrol pumps were also checked regarding NOC, gauges and official rates.

The AC issued notices to three petrol pump owners and seven shopkeepers for the violations.