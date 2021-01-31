AC visits Mian Mir Hospital to inspect facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir visited Mian Mir Hospital here on Sunday and inquired about the medical facilities being provided in the hospital.

She visited various departments of the hospital including emergency, OPD and inquired about the facilities provided to the patients in the hospital.

She also inquired about the supply of free medicines.

AC reviewed the stock of medicines and directed the hospital staff to be punctual and no medical officer or staff should be absent during the working hours. Zoha Shakir interacted with the patients and asked about medical facilities being provided to them including the provision of medicines and the behavior of medical staff in the hospital.