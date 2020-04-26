AC visits mosques, checks anti COVID-19 arrangements

FAISALABAD. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari has visited various mosques in the city and checked safety measures regarding coronavirus pandemic.

The AC had visited Faizan-e-Madina, Baghdadi Masjid and others and met with mosques' administrations to discuss anti-coronavirus measures.

He appealed the people to adopt social distance and other preventive measures for their protection from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Umar Maqbool AC Sadar had also visited various mosques at Jhang road, Sadhar, Pensara and reviewed anti-coronavirus arrangements.

He appealed the mosques' administrations to act upon the SOPs issued by the government, and pray Allah Almighty for elimination of coronavirus pandemic at the earliest.