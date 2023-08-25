Open Menu

AC Visits Murree Hospital To Inspect Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 08:49 PM

AC visits Murree Hospital to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Sagheer on Friday paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Sagheer on Friday paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to inspect facilities.

The AC took rounds of the hospital's emergency, Ophthalmology, Homeopathy, X-rays and Hepatitis clinic and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail.

He interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and directed the hospital's administration to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital.

He directed the hospital's Medical Superintendent to give special attention to the cleanliness of wards, doctor's rooms, OPD and laboratory.

The AC also directed the hospital's administration to ensure the availability of the required medicines and to keep all the necessary machinery functional in the hospital.

MS THQ, Murree Dr Abdul Salam Abbasi was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Doctor All

Recent Stories

Chairperson CPWB meets IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar

Chairperson CPWB meets IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar

9 minutes ago
 Pharpur administration to ensure edible items at p ..

Pharpur administration to ensure edible items at prescribed rates: AC

9 minutes ago
 Multiple suspects arrested in search operation in ..

Multiple suspects arrested in search operation in Kohat

9 minutes ago
 Jhang gears up for "Ab Gaon Chamken Gay" initiativ ..

Jhang gears up for "Ab Gaon Chamken Gay" initiative to transform villages

9 minutes ago
 RPO visits Khidmat Markaz Jaranwala

RPO visits Khidmat Markaz Jaranwala

9 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC allows police to further inter ..

May-9 violence: ATC allows police to further interrogate several PTI leaders, wo ..

9 minutes ago
UN body concerned over revocation of Kashmir's spe ..

UN body concerned over revocation of Kashmir's special status by India: FO

9 minutes ago
 MS/PhD scholarship winning students meet UAF VC

MS/PhD scholarship winning students meet UAF VC

9 minutes ago
 360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced ..

360 cricketers set to benefit from PCB's enhanced domestic contracts in upcoming ..

35 minutes ago
 Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecu ..

Spain seizes record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from Ecuador

35 minutes ago
 CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood- ..

CM visits Okara, reviews relief measures in flood-hit areas

35 minutes ago
 Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured ..

Bhutan-bound Pakistan U-16 football team honoured at a reception

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan