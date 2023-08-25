AC visits Murree Hospital to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Sagheer on Friday paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Murree Kamran Sagheer on Friday paid a visit to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to inspect facilities.

The AC took rounds of the hospital's emergency, Ophthalmology, Homeopathy, X-rays and Hepatitis clinic and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail.

He interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and directed the hospital's administration to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital.

He directed the hospital's Medical Superintendent to give special attention to the cleanliness of wards, doctor's rooms, OPD and laboratory.

The AC also directed the hospital's administration to ensure the availability of the required medicines and to keep all the necessary machinery functional in the hospital.

MS THQ, Murree Dr Abdul Salam Abbasi was also present on the occasion.