AC visits National Bank, inspects corona measures

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Banda Dawood Shah Eid Nawaz Sherani visited the National Bank Banda Dawood Shah and took a detailed review of the arrangements to stop the spread of corona pandemic.

The bank manager during his briefing said that according to preventive measures issued by the provincial government, separate counters have set up in the bank and each customers were allowed on their issuance number so to avoid unnecessary rush besides keeping social distance.

The bank manager also informed that the staff of the bank has been directed to ensure the social distance between the people who come to the bank and at the main gate.

Assistant Commissioner Eid Nawaz Sherani instructed the staff and people to follow the precautionary measures issued by the government to avoid infection from the coronavirus so that they could be able to defeat the outbreak as soon as possible.