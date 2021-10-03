AC visits new vegetable, fruit market

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf visited new vegetable & fruit market on Sunday early morning to review the supply and demand of vegetables and fruits.

The AC also inspected the quality of fruit and vegetables and said that availability of clean and fresh vegetables to people would be ensured at affordable prices.

She said that stern legal action would be taken against the illegal profiteers and hoarders.

She said the responsibility of commission agents was not to charge more than the prescribed commission and avoid from illegal profiteering.

The AC directed the officials concerned and market committee officials to reviewthe bidding process of vegetables and fruits on daily basis.