AC visits nomads’ hut to ensure polio vaccination to children

NOSHEHRAVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) During the ongoing five-day national anti-polio drive, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Thursday visited huts of nomads for ensuring polio vaccination to their children.

He checked the marks for vaccination on children's thumbs and door-marking.

The AC urged the parents to cooperate with the workers of anti-polio campaign and administer vaccines to their children and play due role to eliminate the crippling disease from the country.