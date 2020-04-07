AC visits PARS quarantine center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool visited the Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road here on Tuesday and checked the arrangements made for returning pilgrims (Zaireen) returning from Iran via Taftan.

He checked the distribution of food and other essential items among center inmates and directed the staff to perform their duty vigilantly.

He also checked the health camp and presence of civil defense volunteers at their duty points.

He directed the administration of quarantine center to ensure provision of daily use items to the Zaireen in addition to keep social distance between them.