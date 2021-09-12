AC visits polling stations, reviews CBH election process

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner City Mutahar Amin Watto here visited different polling stations during Cantonment board Hyderabad (CBH) election and reviewed election process.

He inspected arrangements made for conducting of Cantonment Board elections in Hyderabad city.

In his tweet, AC City expressed satisfaction over better arrangements made by Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting local body polls in Cantonment areas.

He said the interest of voters/general public was heartwarming as they actively participated in CBH elections.

He was accompanied by officers of district administration and Election Commission of Pakistan during his visit.